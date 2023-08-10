On Wednesday, the Yuma Fire Department installed 32 smoke alarms in a Yuma neighborhood.
Staff from the Community Risk Reduction Division, firefighters from Ladder 1 and YFD Chief Dustin Fields installed the smoke alarms between 500 and 700 South 8th Avenue as part of YFD’s “Post-fire Outreach Program” (POP).
The goals of this program are to provide public outreach and education, and increase life safety in homes after a fire happens in a neighborhood.
Wednesday’s POP event comes after a bedroom fire happened in the neighborhood on Monday night, in which a sleeping occupant was lucky to have been alerted to the fire by his cat.
Thankfully, both were able to evacuate safely, but this serves as a great reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home, and have an escape plan that you practice with your family!