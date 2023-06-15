Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories covering the Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields’ report to the City Council.
The Yuma Fire Department has been researching the possibility of changing medical direction oversight to enhance its ambulance service, emergency medical dispatching and emergency medical training.
In 2022, the department transported 9,000 patients by ambulance. Of those, 35% were classified as general medical transports, meaning they weren’t for more serious trauma, cardiovascular or neurological issues.
However, because the fire agency doesn’t have its own medical director, the department ends up transporting all calls to either Yuma Regional Medical Center or Exceptional Community Hospital.
Currently, the fire agency is under the medical direction of YRMC. If it had its own medical director, the agency could transport patients to other facilities, such as an urgent care, and have more autonomy on how it treats patients.
A medical director would open up more options, according to Fire Chief Dustin Fields, who recently briefed the City Council on the Fire Department’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan.
A medical director would cut down on the number of transports to the hospitals and reduce the times that an ambulance is taken out of service, Fields said.
“If we have somebody that could give us some options and wasn’t afraid to explore new ways of providing service to the community, because right now, it’s a one-size-fits-all, and a stubbed toe or somebody that hurt their knee doesn’t necessarily need to go to YRMC or Exceptional for that matter,” Fields said.
Having its own medical director, Fields noted, would be “better for the community because we keep our ambulances in service for more urgent needs.”
He outlined some of the options it would open. “There’s mental health stuff that we can look at with the homelessness issue ... Some of that can be dealt with with an alternate transport unit or a unit that goes and checks in on people to make sure they’re taking their medication. There’s a lot of different things we can do if we have our own medical direction,” the chief said.
It would also allow the department to fill its own medical dispensers with narcotics. The council previously authorized in-house dispensers to allow paramedics to securely administer medications to patients, quickly restock medications and return the ambulance units back to service quicker than having to return to YRMC to restock.
“Our turnaround time to get back in service is going to be enhanced tremendously. Medical direction (under YRMC) right now will allow us to put non-narcotics in those machines. But if we go to a medical director outside, they will allow us to under their license put narcotics,” Fields said.
He explained that YRMC officials are “pretty much adamant that under their DEA license that they just couldn’t make it work. So we’re kind of left with not being able to put narcs in there.”
Having a medical director would also allow the department to train personnel in-station or allow EMTs and paramedics to recertify virtually.
“It just kind of opens up a whole new world for us and makes us more innovative,” Fields said. “We need to be innovative and spend our money wisely and not waste our driving fuel going down the training facility when we don’t need to and we’ll be staying in our own area to respond to calls.”
The fire department is up for accreditation renewal, a process that requires plan updates and renewal every five years. In addition to the Strategic Plan, the department has to update the Community Risk Assessment Standards of Coverage document and Fire Service and Facilities Plan.
Last summer, the department contacted different community stakeholders and invited them to provide feedback. Participants included healthcare providers, law enforcement, church leaders and neighboring fire departments to help gather diverse perspectives and insights.
City departments such as Information Technology, Finance, Utilities Building Safety, Communications Team and Police Department also participated.
Each division within YFD was also a part of the planning process and included firefighters, engineers, captains, battalion chiefs and admin support staff.