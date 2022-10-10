John Louser, a 19-year veteran of the Yuma Fire Department, has been selected as the assistant chief of operations.
The selection process to fill the position began in August following the appointment of Dustin “Dusty” Fields as chief of the Yuma Fire Department.
“I appreciate the opportunity I have been given to serve the citizens of the City of Yuma and the Yuma Fire Department family,” Louser said.
He added that he was looking forward to working with Chief Fields, “in continuing to maintain our professional standards as we grow with our community.”
Louser has been with the YFD since 2003, and during that time he has held the positions of firefighter/paramedic, hazardous material technician, engineer, fire captain, training captain and battalion chief.
Most recently he served as the acting assistant chief, being assigned to that position in May.
A native of Yuma, Louser has a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and is currently working towards a master’s degree.
He is also a certified public manager.