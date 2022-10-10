new appointment

John Louser, a 19-year veteran of the Yuma Fire Department, has been selected as the assistant chief of operations.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

The selection process to fill the position began in August following the appointment of Dustin “Dusty” Fields as chief of the Yuma Fire Department.

