If you have a Christmas tree in your living right now, the Yuma Fire Department wants to make sure that tree isn’t a hazard.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert said if you choose a live tree, pick one that is fresh and keep it well-watered.
“Dry trees pose the biggest safety hazard,” Erfert said. “Needles should be green, flexible, and not come off when you run your hands over the branches.”
Additionally, when you get your tree home, be sure to cut one or two inches from the base of the trunk, much like you do for cut flowers. Also, keep the water container at the base of the tree filled and check it daily.
“This water is sucked up into the tree and helps keep it fresh longer,” Erfert said. “Watch for any signs of drying like bristles falling off, or the tree changing color from a dark green to a lighter brown.”
Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces or any other open flames. Heating vents and space heaters around a tree can dry it out faster too.
The tree should also never block an exit.
According to Erfert, 20 percent of all Christmas tree fires occur because a heating source is too close to a tree.
When it comes to decorating your tree, only use indoor lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
Be sure to inspect the lights for any frayed wires, loose bulb connections, bare spots or excessive wear and tear. If you find any of these, throw the strand out, and replace it.
“Always turn off Christmas tree lights before going to bed or leaving the house,” Erfert said.
And, if you have or are purchasing an artificial Christmas tree, make sure it is labeled, certified or identified by the manufacturer as being flame retardant.
Once Christmas is over, properly dispose of your tree. Old dried out trees left in alleys or in yards are a fire hazard.
Make use of the city’s annual Christmas tree drop-off recycling program so that your old tree will not only be disposed of safely but be put to good use.
Christmas trees may be dropped off free of charge in the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts.
Those doing so should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hill Drive for outbound traffic.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays beginning on Dec. 28 and continuing through Jan. 7, except for Dec. 31, when city facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off the tree. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Material from the trees will be chipped and reused.
For further information on the city’s Christmas tree recycling program, call (928) 373-4504.
County residents may drop off trees at Yuma County’s North Gila transfer site, located at Avenue 7E and County 5th Street, from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. weekdays.
For questions regarding use of this site only, call (928) 341-2500.