A strike team from the Yuma Fire Department has deployed to the Fairfield Fire near Hemet, Calif.
YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the deployment. By 7:45 p.m., an engine and four YFD personnel left Yuma to meet in Imperial County, Calif., with other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team.
As soon as the team was assembled, they traveled together to the Fairfield Fire staging area, arriving around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. They have been assigned to work on hotspots for their next 24-hour shift.
As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the Fairfield Fire was at 18,657 acres, with 5% containment and 1,181 personnel assigned to it, according to InciWeb.
The Riverside County Sheriffs Department has issued numerous evacuation orders and warnings for the Hemet, Anza, Sage and Mountain Center areas, InciWeb reports.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in August of 2021 to the Sheep Fire in San Bernardino, Calif.