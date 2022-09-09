A strike team from the Yuma Fire Department has deployed to the Fairfield Fire near Hemet, Calif.

YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the deployment. By 7:45 p.m., an engine and four YFD personnel left Yuma to meet in Imperial County, Calif., with other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team.

