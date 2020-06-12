A trailer sustained heavy damage in a fire Thursday afternoon.
Yuma firefighters were able to protect neighboring trailers and quickly extinguish the fire at the Yuma Mesa Trailer Park, 5990 E. 32nd St.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported just before 1.p.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the trailer.
There were two adults in the trailer when the fire was discovered and they were able to safely evacuate.
Although the fire was quickly extinguished, the trailer sustained heavy damage. There were no reports to damage to any of the nearby trailers.
Fire investigators were called to the scene and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The American Red Cross was also contacted and provided assistance to the trailer’s three residents.