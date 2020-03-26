Yuma firefighters put out a small brush fire early Wednesday morning in the area of West Wetlands Park that originated in what appeared to be a transient campsite.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, at approximately 4:17 a.m. a fire was reported burning in dense brush in the area of Water Street, east of 12th Avenue.
Firefighters were able to run a hose line through the heavy brush to get to the scene of the fire and extinguish it.
No one was found in the area and the cause appeared to have been fire spreading from an unattended campfire.
Erfert said this is a particularly dangerous time of year for wildfires, because low humidity and occasional periods of gusty winds can cause fires to spread quickly and be more difficult to stop.
The park was not open to the public at the time of the fire and fires such as this one are not allowed.
“We have had several fires recently in vacant buildings, near buildings, even in parking lots, set by transient individuals that have damaged or endangered structures,” Erfert said.
Residents can help police and firefighters, while at the same time protecting their homes and families, by reporting suspicious circumstances and people.
Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks) after hours (especially late at night), Erfert said.
Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police by immediately calling 911 can prevent crimes and even save lives, he noted.