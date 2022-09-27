special lockers

Specially designed “turnout lockers” have been installed at Fire Station 2, which is located at 3284 S. Avenue A, in a place separate from other areas of the building. These lockers allow for gear that has been exposed to fire’s cancer-causing byproducts of combustion.

 photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Yuma Fire Department recently took a huge step in protecting more of its firefighters from occupational cancer.

Specially designed “turnout lockers” have been installed at Fire Station 2, which is located at 3284 South Avenue A, in a place separate from other areas of the building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you