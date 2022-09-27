The Yuma Fire Department recently took a huge step in protecting more of its firefighters from occupational cancer.
Specially designed “turnout lockers” have been installed at Fire Station 2, which is located at 3284 South Avenue A, in a place separate from other areas of the building.
“We appreciate the Yuma City Council and City Administration for supporting our efforts in providing the best equipment and proper health screenings for our personnel,” said Fire Chief Dusty Fields.
These lockers allow for gear to be isolated from possible contaminants in the truck bays. They also provide space to store a firefighter’s second set of turnout (protective jacket and pants) gear.
All turnout gear is washed immediately after exposure to fire’s cancer-causing byproducts of combustion.
Firefighters also have a second set of this gear, which allows them to be ready for additional responses while the first set is being cleaned.
Station 2 was the last of the YFD’s six stations to have the special lockers installed.
According to Fire Chief Fields, the process of reducing cancer risks has taken approximately five years and has involved upgrades at all stations.
This included turnout lockers, specialized heavy duty washers designed to extract contaminants, and extractors to remove and filter exhaust and other contaminants from the truck bay environment.
He added the upgrades were accomplished through a combination of grants, department annual budget items, and planned station remodeling. All future stations will be built to include these features.
Annual physicals to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1582 standards have also been instituted in order to catch early-stage cancers when they can be most effectively treated.
Chief Fields also stated that the dedication to reducing work related health problems, injuries, and deaths will always be an ongoing and continuous effort.