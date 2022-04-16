The Yuma Fire Department received a donation of 4,800 N95 masks on Wednesday.
The masks were donated by Walmart, 2900 S. Pacific Ave., with store employee Carlos Macias on hand to make the presentation.
Firefighter and paramedic Pat Estrada received the masks on behalf of the Yuma Fire Department.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March of 2020, supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks have been limited at times.
However, businesses such as Walmart have played an important role during the pandemic in keeping firefighters safe by ensuring they did not go without masks.
Normally, YFD uses about 200 masks per week but during the height of the pandemic, that number grew to 600 masks or more.
YFD thanked the staff at the Pacific Avenue Walmart for their commitment to the community.
