YFD receives donation of state-of-the-art paramedic devices

The City of Yuma Fire Department recently received a donation of eight advanced UESCOPE intubation scopes. The state-of-the-art devices, valued at a total of $14,000, were donated by Amanda Aguirre and the Regional Center for Border Health Inc.

 Courtesy photo of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

