YFD receives donation of state-of-the-art paramedic devices

The City of Yuma Fire Department recently received a donation of eight advanced UESCOPE intubation scopes.
The state-of-the-art devices, valued at a total of $14,000, were donated by Amanda Aguirre and the Regional Center for Border Health Inc.
“The Yuma Fire Department sincerely appreciates the continued support and assistance we receive from Ms. Aguirre and the Regional Center for Border Health,” said Fire Chief Dusty Fields.
These intubation scopes, which provide high-quality, magnified images of airways, will provide paramedics with visual feedback when being guided into place.
The donation will also allow for all YFD front line paramedics and reserve units to be equipped with these video laryngoscopes.
The intubation tube is put in place to maintain an open airway, often in the case of critically ill patients with some type of airway obstruction or when the patient is unable to breathe on their own.
The scopes have small video monitors that allow paramedics to see right where the intubation tubes are going. They will enhance paramedic training as well.
The video laryngoscopes will go into service once training on them is completed.
Last week, Fields, accompanied by Acting EMS Battalion Chief Hector Gaxiola, Training Captain Ryan Johnson and paramedic Patrick Estrada were on hand to personally thank Aguirre and demonstrate the device.
