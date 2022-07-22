The Yuma Fire Department is no stranger to animal rescues. In fact, the agency has been carrying “Fido Bags” on all their fire engines for eight years now to treat their pet patients.
As such, The Fetch Foundation, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit organization, recently donated a “Fido Bag” and two additional oxygen masks specifically designed to fit the muzzle of a pet to the YFD.
“Firefighters need special tools on their trucks to help save your four-legged friends,” said Marie Peck, the Foundation’s founder. “Pets are family too and now we are able to save their lives in an emergency.”
The two additional masks will be used to replace masks on two of the “Fido Bags” that are currently being carried on two engines.
The new “Fido Bag” will be carried in the Battalion Chief’s vehicle in case an extra is needed.
Each “Fido Bag” comes with an assortment of equipment not normally carried by firefighters that are designed to effectively treat pets suffering from smoke inhalation or other injuries.
In addition to an oxygen mask, the kit contains leashes of various sizes, KY Jelly for burns and injuries, sanitary wipes, a portable water bowl and heavy-duty gloves to protect the firefighters from bites and scratches as they tend to the animal.
Peck’s vision is to have a “Fido Bag” on every fire engine in the country.
For more information on the Fetch Foundation, Peck can be contacted at 602-617-2656.