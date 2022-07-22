The Yuma Fire Department is no stranger to animal rescues. In fact, the agency has been carrying “Fido Bags” on all their fire engines for eight years now to treat their pet patients.

As such, The Fetch Foundation, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit organization, recently donated a “Fido Bag” and two additional oxygen masks specifically designed to fit the muzzle of a pet to the YFD.

