For the past week the Yuma Fire Department has been training all of its paramedics and EMTs in the use of new heart monitors that will be replacing the older model currently being used.
According to information provided by YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, the older model heart monitor, which have been in service for about 12 years now, are no longer supported by the manufacturer.
In order to replace all of the fire department’s older model heart monitors with 20 new Zoll monitors, all response personnel had to receive training in the operation of the new devices.
Erfert said that providing training to more than 120 personnel on three different shifts was accomplished in just three days.
Zoll representatives provided in-depth instruction to four YFD instructors, who then passed the training on to all of its response personnel.
The training was conducted at Arizona Western College’s (AWC) Downtown Center, which is located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive.
Each person received 2-3 hours of training from the manufacturer and an additional two hours of cardiac patient simulation training from YFD training staff.
Heart monitors are a critical piece of modern emergency medical response. They monitor heart activity, allow paramedics to send an electrocardiogram (EKG) to hospital emergency rooms for further diagnosis,
They also measure basic vital signs like blood pressure, pulse, and blood oxygen levels, and can even act as pacemakers and deliver lifesaving defibrillation shock.
Coincidently, this week marks the 50th Anniversar y of former California Gov. Ronald Reagan signing the Wedworth-Townsend Act, which is considered the beginning of modern-day emergency medical services in the county.
The act, which went into effect in 1970, authorized specially trained emergency medical personnel to provide advanced life support interventions in the field with online medical direction from a base hospital physician.