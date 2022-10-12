The Yuma Fire Department kicked off the 100th anniversary of the first observation of Fire Prevention Week by recognizing its Employees of the Year and bestowing other annual awards during a ceremony Tuesday evening.
Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin acted as the Master of Ceremony for this year’s event, which was held at Fire Station 1, and featured the reading of a proclamation by Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.
The celebration began with a Pipes and Drums performance and an Honor Guard presentation and progressed to Dire Chief Dusty Fields assisting Franklin with the recognitions, with the assistance of Mayor Nicholls.
This year’s Firefighter of the Year for the YFD is Cody Pelfrey, who is affectionately known as a Swiss Army knife for the department.
In addition to doing a lot of instructing, Pelfrey is a paramedic, technical rescue technician, Haz-Mat tech, and cadre engineer.
“He is well liked and well respected by his peers,” his nomination form included. “He is an incredibly positive person and has a positive impact on those around him.”
He also received an Award of Service for volunteering at the Fire Academy to train new recruits.
Firefighter David Padilla Jr., who recently completed his bachelor’s degree and stepped into the role of acting Captain, was selected as Fire Engineer of the Year.
While constantly training his crews, Padilla Jr. is also credited with always being able to run emergency scenes with the best of outcomes, while always looking out for his crew’s safety and wellbeing.
“David is one of the finest instructors we have and every class that he teaches you can expect to come out with more knowledge and skill then when the class started,” his recommendation letter cited. “David also has a team approach when around the station. He tries to include the whole crew if it is either with training or just making a meal.”
EMS Capt. Ryan Johnson, who conducted hours of research so he could rewrite the YFD’s procedures on pediatric responses in order to provide a higher quality of care to infants and families, was honored as the Fire Officer of the Year.
Capt. Johnson manages the department wide EMS continuing education program to ensure that all firefighters are constantly honing their emergency medical skills through scheduled training and instruction.
He also monitors the expiration schedules of all EMS based certifications and ensures firefighters remained certified without any lapses.
In addition to leading a committee that provides quality assurance in all YFD Emergency Medical Service documentation, Capt. Johnson also serves as the YFD Accreditation Team manager.
This year’s Support Person of the Year is Wendy Nuckols, who was recognized for the excellent assistance she provides to all members of the public, city employees and department personnel.
“Wendy assists others with grace and enthusiasm, and always treats people with the ultimate respect,” her nomination form included. “As the first point of contact for Fire Administration, her professionalism and sincerity leave a lasting impression.”
Nuckols is known for mentoring new staff members and is always available if and when more information of further explanation of a task is needed.
And on many occasions, she has helped resolve computer software issues.
Selena Ramirez, who returned to full-time status in April of this year to help due to a personnel shortage, is this year’s Emergency Dispatcher of the Year.
According to her nomination form, “Selena is a person who goes above and beyond to help out the communication center at any time. Selena is a hard worker willing to do anything for her co-workers and the department.”
Ramirez has also volunteered to help train new employees.
In other recognitions, Yuma police officer Benjamin Acosta and city resident Victor Smith received a Lifesaving award.
On Sept. 11, just after 6 p.m. Yuma firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire with a report of a victim needing to be rescued.
However, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found Ofc. Acosta and Smith with the patient, who was conscious and breathing, on the ground outside the residence.
Ofc. Acosta and Smith had gone into the man’s smoke-filled trailer and pulled him out to safety.
The man later said he had a severe medical condition and could not get out of the trailer on his own.
The YFD has credited ofc. Acosta and Smith with saving the man’s life.
Administrative Specialist Stephanie Caraway, who has 17 years of service, and Karina Espinoza, who has six, both received Good Conduct Awards.
Dispatchers Christine Long and Alyssa Solorio were also given Special recognition awards for their professionalism and dedication in serving internal and external customers.
Several new hires were also introduced during the ceremony, including Fire Inspector Benjamin Clark. Other new hires introduced were Stacy Aguirrebarrena, Michael Frazier, Victor Garcia, Jared Hower, Fernando Olivas and Tristen Pennewell, who are all firefighters.
Fire Capt. Aaron Wonders, Asst Fire Chief John Louser, and Fire Chief Dusty Fields had the recent promotion recognized as well.