The Yuma Fire Department recognized its Employees of the Year and bestowed other annual awards during a ceremony Monday evening, which also served to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week.
The awards were presented during a ceremony at Fire Station #1, located at 353 S. 3rd Ave., which included the reading of a proclamation by Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.
Fire Chief Steve Irr and Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Fields, joined by Mayor Nichols and City Administrator Phillip Rodriguez, conducted the recognitions.
This year’s Firefighter of the Year is Fernando Quintero, who, since his hiring just a few years ago, is known as a model employee, a team player, and a coworker everyone is happy to see when they come to the station.
Quintero volunteered to become a paramedic and successfully completed the program and is a well-respected member of the fire department.
“Fernando is always the first one to volunteer when work needs to get done, and often is accomplishing it long before anyone has to say anything,” his nomination form included. “Fernando is always kind, courteous and respectful to the patients and general public that he encounters.”
Firefighter Jairo Fuentes, who is always willing to lend a hand to others, whether it is training new paramedics or those looking to learn the basics of fire engineering, was honored as this year’s Fire Engineer of the Year.
“Jairo is a model employee that provides excellent service to the community with an upbeat and happy attitude. He is always the first person on my crew to jump in and assist me in rendering care for patients in the field,” his recommendation letter cited. “Jairo goes above and beyond every day and his work is appreciated.”
Fuentes is also credited with often swapping shifts with other firefighters at busier stations so they can get more time off.
A wildland firefighter, firefighter Jordan Bowers, who always displays a positive attitude and willingness to move the department forward, is this year’s Fire officer of the Year.
Bowers is credited with giving other personnel on the team the training and education they need to be successful and return home safely.
“Over the years, Jordan has continued to provide added equipment and training in the area of wildland firefighting,” his recommendation letter cited. “This has never been our department’s strength, it is not our specialty, but Jordan has taken it upon himself to keep up with his education on the subject and pass it on to our members that serve on the Strike Team.
The Yuma Fire Department has deployed three strike teams this summer and all have been effective and returned safely in part to Bowers’ efforts.
For successfully completing an accelerated course and intensive testing to receive an Ambulance Coders certification, Karina Espinoza was chosen as this year’s Support Person of the Year.
In addition to attaining the certification, Espinoza is recognized for working diligently to keep the department’s ambulance billing up-to-date during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to her nomination letter, “This certification show’s Karina’s commitment to professional development and commitment to excellence. When the Administrative staff began working from home, Karina never hesitated in her efforts to keep up with processing our patients’ billings. Initially, this was a cumbersome, slow task, as not all the equipment was available to her until a few months later.”
It also cited, “in a Department where heroism is an everyday occurrence, she has done her part at her level to enhance the ability of our personnel to achieve excellence.”
In other recognitions, firefighter Cale Zimmer was presented with a Lifesaving Award, who while off-duty on the morning of Aug. 8 witnessed a rollover accident and stopped to begin rescue efforts.
During the incident, the woman, who was trapped in the overturned car, told Zimmer she was having difficulty breathing and that it was getting worse.
He realized that a seatbelt had wrapped itself around the woman’s torso and neck during the crash, and quickly unlatched it.
Doing so provided relief to the woman until first responders arrived on scene to provide medical care.
For going above and beyond the normal duties assigned to him, Battalion Chief Richard Root received the Award of Service.
Root was recognized for his work with the Special Operations Division, in which he is credited with making advancements with the Technical Rescue Team and HazMat team, wby communicating training and grant opportunities.
His work has led to the reorganization of team staffing requirements and changes in team training, as well as the creation of program managers that are responsible for managing each team.
Fire Engineers Adrian Aust, 16 years, and Justin Zahn, nine years, as well as Fire Captain Ryan Johnson, 10 years, were recognized for their years of service with the Yuma Fire Department.
In addition to recognizing Robert Rillamas, who was recently hired as a new Fire Inspector, firefighters Steven Day and Cody Pelfrey were honored for receiving their Technical Rescue Team certifications.
Two special recognition Spanner awards were also bestowed upon recipients during Monday evening’s ceremony.
The first went to Fred Dammeyer, president of D&H Electric, whose company supplied and installed a Commercial 400 Amp service panel at the one of the structures at the Public Safety Training Facility as a training prop that simulates electrical service.
The other award went to Raul Gonzales of Titan Solar, which donated and installed a solar panel prop at the Public Safety Training Facility.
The prop allows firefighters to train how to safely disconnect solar equipment when a fire is involved.