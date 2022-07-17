YFD recognizes officers for saving lives

The Yuma Fire Department, during a City Council meeting, recognized several Yuma Police Department personnel with the Distinguished Service Award “for their courage while taking immediate action and performing life-saving steps on several members of our community.”
At a City Council meeting, Dusty Fields, acting fire chief, along with Mayor Doug Nicholls and Acting Administrator Jay Simonton recognized the officers and sergeants “for some of the things they’ve done in the field to help our community and keep people safe” during three different events.
On Dec. 10, just after 2 a.m., officers Tyler Caley and Brandon Montano responded to a traffic crash on the 1800 block of South 4th Avenue. They arrived to find a motorcyclist who had been involved in a high-speed crash. The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries, including a severed leg.
The officers immediately applied a tourniquet to control bleeding and monitored the motorcyclist until the arrival of paramedics. Caley, a certified EMT, continued to assist paramedics after their arrival and collected the severed leg and transported it to YFD personnel.
“The fast action of these officers in assessing the patient’s injuries and taking the proper life-sustaining first-aid measure contributed greatly to the critically injured mototcylist’s survival and are greatly appreciated by the Yuma Fire Department,” Fields said.
On March 14, just after midnight, officers responded to a traffic crash in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue. The first arriving officers found a vehicle with two occupants trapped inside and the engine compartment on fire. The officers used their vehicle fire extinguisher to knock down the fire and were further helped by citizens who poured water in the area of the fire.
This gave the large number of officers who had by then gathered the opportunity to lift and move the vehicle several feet, allowing them to open the door and remove the occupants to safety just as the flames reached the interior of the vehicle.
The officers continued to render first aid until paramedics arrived. Both occupants were seriously injured and later flown to Phoenix-area hospitals.
“The quick action of the officers in rapidly extricating the vehicle-trapped occupants under truly extraordinary circumstances no doubt saved those individuals from further harm or death,” Fields said.
For this incident, YFD recognized officers Esteban Arroyo, Alexis Iniguez, Oscar Elizarraras, David Abalos, Brian Heras, Michael Atencio, Richard Fuller and Marco Garcia, K9 Officer Thomas Linville and sergeants Carlos Buitrago, Stephanie Malone and Frank Saenz.
On March 23, just after midnight, officers responded to another traffic crash on the 500 block of South 5th Avenue. Officers Alexis Iniguez, Yvonne Powell, Oscar Elizarraras arrived to find the driver of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“Officers recognized it as a life-threatening emergency and acted quickly,” Fields noted.
Iniguez and Elizarraras removed the driver from the vehicle and carried him to the sidewalk. Powell further assessed his injuries and placed the driver on his side to aid breathing. Elizarraras cut his clothes away to expose three gunshot wounds to the chest as well as four other gunshot wounds.
Linville placed a dressing to the patient’s chest until paramedics took over and transported the driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
“The fast actions of the officers in assessing the patient’s injuries and taking the proper life-sustaining first-aid measure contributed greatly to the wounded driver’s survival and is greatly appreciated by the Yuma Fire Department,” Fields said.
“Over the last several years, the Yuma Fire Department personnel have noted multiple times where immediate action of Yuma Police Department personnel in utilizing their first-aid training to control traumatic bleeding, beginning early CPR and other supporting care while awaiting the arrival of YFD paramedics has made a difference in the lives of citizens and your efforts are appreciated by the Yuma Fire Department. Thank you,” Fields added.