The Yuma Fire Department’s annual observation of Emergency Medical (EMS) Week began Monday night with a proclamation being read by Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and it’s top employees for the year being honored in a special recognition ceremony.
During the ceremony, Fire Chief Steve Irr announced that Selena Vasquez had been chosen as the Emergency Medical Dispatcher (EMD) of the Year for 2020.
Assisting the chief during the ceremony, which was held at Fire Station 1, located at 353 S. 3rd Avenue, was Deputy Mayor McClendon, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez, and YFD Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Fields.
During the year Vasquez answered over 18,000 calls for service, with an average call processing time of just 46 seconds.
According to YFD, Vasquez handles the most stressful calls with patience, and is knowledgeable and efficient in performing her duties.
“Even after the most stressful calls, Selena is always ready for the next one,” Assistant Fire Chief Fields said.
This year’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year went to firefighter/EMT Albert Hernandez, who has also been working to become a member United Yuma Firefighters Pipes and Drums team.
Responding to pandemic related calls put an undeniable strain on all EMS personnel, but according to the YFD, Hernandez was always ready to respond with appropriate protective equipment and cleaning measures to protect fellow firefighters and patients.
“Albert Exemplifies the YFD values of Family, Integrity, Respect, and Excellence (FIRE),” Assistant Fire Chief Fields said.
Firefighter/paramedic Carlos Munoz was recognized as the Paramedic of the Year for 2020 due to his work ethic, great bedside manner, and knowledge of his job.
In addition to his normal duties as a paramedic, Munoz is a Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS) member and serves on the Medic Unit Committee, the Operational Efficiency Committee and the Hazardous Materials Committee.
“He has been an example to others throughout this very difficult year, adjusting to new response procedures, never complaining, and always taking the appropriate safety measures for himself and his crew,” Assistant Fire Chief Fields said.
Six new firefighters, Federico Acosta, Michael Erickson, Daniel Gonzalez, Christian Kutas, Caleb Newgent and Aldo Rodriguez, were also introduced and received their badges.
Recognized for earning their paramedic certifications were firefighters Shayne Burney, Mark McLeod, Eric Mendivil, Colt Pelfrey, Fernando Quintero and Ruben Ramirez.
Several promotions were also announced with Alexander Diaz, Jairo Fuentes, David Padilla Jr. and Joseph Tolomei all being promoted to Fire Engineers.
Promoted to the rank of Fire Captain were firefighters Jordan Bowers, John Dunbar, Juan Ortiz and Nicholas Rico. Firefighter John Louser was also promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief.