A landscaper trimming tall palm trees was stranded at least 50 feet in the air Monday evening when the bucket truck stopped working and would not lower.
The Yuma Fire Department was called to the scene at 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 15th Street. According to a YFD press release, the landscaper was not suffering any medical emergencies but had been up for almost two hours.
YFD brought a 100-foot aerial ladder truck to the scene, and conducted a high angle rescue.
First, parked cars had to be cleared from the cul-de-sac to make room for the ladder truck, YFD said. Then, YFD personnel trained in high-angle rescue techniques were raised to the stranded person’s level, where they used safety harnesses to transfer the landscaper to the aerial ladder. Then, they were lowered safely to the ground.
YFD said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the mechanical failure was not known.
“YFD personnel regularly receive training in conducting high angle rescues and other specialized technical rescue situations. YFD also maintains a Technical Rescue Team (TRT) of personnel who have received advanced training to deal with more complicated and hazardous rescues,” YFD said.