The man whose face and voice have become synonymous with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) for the past 17 years is retiring.
Those belong to Mike Erfert, the public information officer who has served a combined total of 43 years in public safety for the City of Yuma.
Erfert joined YFD in 2006 after retiring from the Yuma Police Department, where he served the community for 26 years as a sworn officer.
He closes out his career on Feb. 16. But before he says goodbye, a retirement party is being held for him from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Fire Station 1, located at 353 S. 3rd Ave.
“It has been a really interesting time through the years. I have had so many great experiences and opportunities,” Erfert said. “It has been a great honor to have worked for the City of Yuma and for the community.”
A trusted source of information for the community, Erfert has been interviewed by local reporters thousands of times.
As YFD’s spokesperson, he was always available to the press and was at the scene of almost every emergency situation to let them know what was going on.
Reporters also knew they could depend on him to explain things in a way that they and the public would understand.
“Coming into it, I would like to say I spoke law enforcement fluently,” Erfert said. “Then having to translate those things that firefighters and paramedics do in the fire service to a way that the average resident can really picture it, as opposed to just hearing words, was a real challenge.”
On top of that, Erfert also stayed busy managing the department’s social media presence, sending out text messages and creating posts on various platforms, which had its own challenges.
He said one of the best parts of his job, whether it was in print or in front of a camera, was being able to inform the public about all the good work the city’s firefighters did each and every day.
“As a spokesperson for the department, being able to share their stories has been a great pleasure,” Erfert said. “These people do awesome work, literally saving lives and dealing with situations that involve the worst days of people’s lives and trying to turn that around.”
Erfert wore many helmets for YFD. In addition to doing its public outreach, his other duties included public education, emergency management, conducting fire investigations and grant writing.
He has also taught hundreds of classes for YFD over the years on such topics as CPR, traumatic bleeding and fire prevention, to just short of 50,000 people.
“We made it so that if somebody wanted to have a speaker on a topic involving public safety or emergency responses, we would get that presentation and get it out to them,” Erfert said.
The job also allowed him an opportunity to pursue his passion for photography, with two of his pictures winning awards from the International Association of Fire Chiefs and used around the world for promotional purposes.
“Of course, it was the firefighters in those pictures that made them pop,” Erfert said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”
During his tenure with YPD, Erfert became its first official spokesperson and started its public information and crime prevention units back in 1981.
He also formed YPD’s bike patrol unit and the community policing unit, which at the time had one of its offices in a building in downtown Yuma, on 2nd Street next to a pawn shop.
“Back then we used typewriters and telephones connected to walls and had face-to-face interviews with beat reporters when they would come by,” Erfert said.
Erfert’s more than four-decade-long career was filled with many rewarding moments and tremendous accomplishments as well.
Back in the mid-1980s Erfert and another police officer saved five children under the age of 5 from a burning trailer.
“We got there just as the flames and smoke started coming out,” Erfert said. “We got all the children out uninjured.”
Last year, he also became one of only nine people worldwide and the only person in Arizona to receive the professional designation of Public Information Officer (PIO) from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).
It seemed natural that Erfert would have gravitated to the type of career that he did, given he comes from a family dedicated to public safety.
His father was a police officer in Milwaukee, Wis., for 34 years and one of his brothers spent 20 years with YFD. His other brother retired from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
His two sons are following in his footsteps as well. One is a firefighter, and the other is an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol.
As for what’s next, Erfert isn’t entirely sure, but he’s not quitting cold turkey.
He will continue to serve as chairman on the Local Emergency Planning Committee and on Safe Kids Yuma County.
As an adjunct instructor for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, he will also still teach courses on public information and other topics around the state every few months.
“I love Yuma. Yuma is my home, so I plan to be active with my church and in the community,” Erfert said. “I consider myself a real cheerleader for our area because I like to tell people how great it is. I want to continue to be part of that.”
