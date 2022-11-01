Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert has become one of only nine people worldwide and the only person in Arizona to receive the professional designation of Public Information Officer (PIO) from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).
“I definitely appreciate being awarded the designation,” Erfert said. “Starting in public information with typewriters and rotary dial telephones and progressing to computers, smartphones and virtual interviews has been quite a challenge.”
The CPC awarded the PIO designation to Erfert at its Oct. 3 meeting.
The designation program, which is voluntary, recognizes career excellence and those who participate are evaluated by their peers on seven components including experience, education, professional development, community involvement, and technical competence.
The PIO designation is only awarded to individuals who successfully meet the stringent criteria.
The CPC is a part of the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) through which the Yuma Fire Department has been accredited since 2003.
Several other YFD personnel have also earned professional designations from the CPC, including Fire Officer, Fire Marshal and Chief Training Officer.
Erfert started the YPD’s public information program in 1981 and has taught public information courses for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) since 2005. He has been with YFD since 2006.
In 2012 Erfert was certified as one of the first FEMA Master Public Information Officers.