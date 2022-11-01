PIO

Mike Erfert, who has been with the Yuma Fire Department since 2006, recently became one of only nine people worldwide and the only person in Arizona to receive the professional designation of Public Information Officer (PIO) from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).

 Photo Courtesy By YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

“I definitely appreciate being awarded the designation,” Erfert said. “Starting in public information with typewriters and rotary dial telephones and progressing to computers, smartphones and virtual interviews has been quite a challenge.”

