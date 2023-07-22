A group of Yuma firefighters are back home after helping with the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, Calif.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a mutual aid request was received from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment at 1:45 p.m. July 15.
By 2:45 p.m., an engine and four YFD personnel – Captain Donald Humphrey, Engineer Donald Walton, Firefighter Ramon Fraga, and Firefighter Bryan Michaels – left Yuma to meet in Imperial County, Calif., with other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team.
A Strike Team consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments. A team will normally stay together through their deployment. Due to the equipment and training of our personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, the YFD team returned to Yuma.
They had been assigned to Division A of the Rabbit Fire, where they worked perimeter control.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in September of 2022 to the Fairview Fire near Hemet, Calif., in Riverside County.