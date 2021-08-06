Yuma Fire Department personnel returned home early Thursday morning after a two-week deployment to help fight wildfires in Northern California.
The personnel are members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team, which received a mutual aid request on July 20th from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the Dixie Fire.
The YFD team was comprised of Fire Captain Brandon Case, Fire Engineer David Beltran, Firefighter Gavin Goble and Firefighter Jose Huizar.
After assembling in Westmoreland, Calif., the team proceeded to a staging area for the Dixie fire, which is burning in an area of the Lassen National Forest in Northern California.
After several days spent working to protect structures there, the team was reassigned to the Fly Fire near Quincy, Calif.
The team then traveled more than 800 miles back to Yuma, arriving home around 4 a.m. Thursday.
According to YFD, the team will be resuming their regular duty assignments.