Firefighter Jonas Moore has been named the 2022 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year for the Yuma Fire Department, while firefighter Ruben Ramirez was chosen as its Paramedic of the Year.
Moore and Ramirez were recognized in a special ceremony Monday night that was part of the department’s annual observation of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, which began with a proclamation being read by City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
During the ceremony, which was held at Fire Station 1, 353 S. 3rd Ave., Acting Fire Chief Dusty Fields also presented Tori Bourguignon, the executive director of Amberly’s Place, with a special Sanguinetti Award.
National EMS Week is May 15-21. This year’s theme, “EMS: Rising to the Challenge,” emphasizes the cooperative 24/7 efforts needed to provide effective emergency response, to support and enhance that response, and to care for those who provide care to others.
In being chosen as the EMT of the Year, Moore was credited with having a great passion for customer service. He is also considered a tremendous asset to his crew in emergency situations.
“His positive attitude and eagerness to learn has helped him earn the respect of his colleagues,” his nomination form read. “He is a pleasure to work with, and with his quiet, confident, and comforting manner, has a knack for keeping his spirits up.”
His passion and dedication to helping others, having a joyful outlook and the relationships he has with his coworkers and those he treats are all reasons Ramirez was chosen as Paramedic of the Year.
“Ruben is thorough in all aspects of his work and this is demonstrated in his daily level of readiness, equipment preparations, patient care and reports generated,” his nomination form read. “He has helped guide EMT coworkers in their preparedness for their own upcoming paramedic training and serves as a true role model to all those he serves with.”
The Sanguinetti Award is given to individuals who through pure selflessness invest time, talent, expertise and energy toward building a safer community, and that is why the YFD wanted to recognize Bourguignon.
For over 20 years, Bourguignon has made herself available to the YFD and other Yuma-area agencies for Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) debriefings.
Last year, she took part in assisting fire crews involved in a fatal house fire and a child drowning.
“Tori has a vast knowledge of behavioral health information, especially on how it applies to public safety personnel in traumatic situations,” according to the Yuma Fire Department. “She has been a resource for not only first responders but also members of the public.”
Five others – Capt. Juan Ortiz, firefighter Christian Kutas, engineer Aaron Wonders, firefighter Colvin Slattery and firefighter Fernando Quintero – received the “Stork Pin” for their work in delivering two babies in separate emergency calls.
Firefighter Jeff Phelps was also promoted to engineer and had his badge pinned to his uniform by his son.
