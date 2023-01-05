yfd safer new year

The Yuma Fire Department responded to more than 1,800 calls for service in 2022. Many of the calls were preventable injuries, so YFD is asking the community to make a “resolution for safety” and think about what can be done to make the coming year a safer one.

 photo courtesy YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

For 2023 the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is asking the community to make a “Resolution for Safety” and think about what they can do to make this a safer year.

Last year the YFD responded to approximately 18,150 emergency calls for assistance, which is 500 more than the previous year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you