For 2023 the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is asking the community to make a “Resolution for Safety” and think about what they can do to make this a safer year.
Last year the YFD responded to approximately 18,150 emergency calls for assistance, which is 500 more than the previous year.
“Many of these calls were for preventable injuries,” said YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert. “Preventable injuries are the worst because they don’t have to happen.”
He added that the responses ranged from unusual to tragic.
Additionally, the last response of 2022 was for chest pain, while the first response of 2023 was for a possible stroke.
Last year the YFD responded to:
- 538 fire-related calls
- 1,092 motor vehicle crashes
- 15,180 emergency medical responses
- 170 mutual aid requests
- 1,170 public appearances, public assists, special duty assignments, technical rescue, ect.
Erfert also said that preventable injuries can happen on the street, at home and at work.
Some other safety resolutions the YFD is asking the community to consider for the coming year include being patient and allowing extra time when driving.
This and planning your route to avoid traffic congestion will help avoid motor vehicle crashes.
Also avoid leaving things cooking unattended on the stove because it is the leading cause of fires in the home.
Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children and never leave a burning candle unattended.
“Our firefighters are here to serve the community as first responders,” Erfert said. “However, they would rather not see the pain and suffering that people go through.”
Another suggestion is to learn CPR and basic first aid. Also prepare a 72-hour emergency kit and have and practice emergency plans in your home or at work.
Erfert explained that doing these things can better prepare the community should a personal, family or community emergency or disaster were to happen.