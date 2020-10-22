The Yuma Fire Department responded to 28 motor vehicle crashes last week, including two that involved motorcycles and two in which pedestrians were struck.
Some of the other emergency responses included two rollovers, a crash involving three vehicles, one involving a bicyclist and another involving a tree.
This is typically the time of year when there are more vehicles on the streets, with more arriving every day. As such, the YFD is urging motorists to take this into consideration when they are out and about.
Drivers need to be patient, use caution, and follow these simple suggestions to get through the hectic winter season safely:
• Consider your driving time; leave early so you don’t have to rush to get to your destination.
• Plan your route to avoid congestion.
• Drive defensively, and be aware of what is going on around you.
• Avoid distractions such as talking on cellphones, texting, adjusting radios and eating while in traffic.
• Make use of your safety devices, wear your seat belts and be sure children are using proper safety restraints too.
Also be alert to the lights and sirens of responding emergency vehicles, and properly yield to them by pulling over as far as practical to the right, coming to a complete stop, and waiting until they have passed by before safely resuming your travel.
