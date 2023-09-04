The Yuma Fire Department wants to change the fire code it follows for one that is easier to access.
The City Council on Wednesday will consider the department’s request to change from the current code to the 2018 International Fire Code. The fire code establishes a minimum set of fire and life safety standards.
This would bring Yuma in line with the state and the majority of municipalities. “Right now Yuma is the largest jurisdiction in the state of Arizona that’s currently under NFPA fire code,” Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin said.
The current code, the 2018 National Fire Protection Association fire code has become increasingly difficult to access, she noted.
On the other hand, Franklin added, the entire IFC is more user friendly and readily available without having to register. It does not require a subscription or login to view the code online.
Although the NFPA code can be viewed for free online, it has stopped doing PDFs and switched to subscription that costs $1,500 a year and requires a login to view the code.
“NFPA got to a point where they had a lot of problems with their content,” she noted. “We’ve been in the NFPA one for as long as I’ve been around, for at least 20 years we’ve been under the NFPA one, and it’s a great code for fire codes, so is the International Fire Code, but it’s a lot of work for me.”
In addition, the IFC is part of the International Code Council building code already being used by the city. Councilman Chris Morris wanted the public to be aware that they don’t have to sign up to view any of the International Council Code, including any of the building codes.
“I’d like to say I am glad to see that we are converting over to the IFC so that it’s going to be more in line with the ICC,” Morris said.
The change in fire codes will also help streamline fire inspections conducted by the city on a daily basis, she added.
The International Code Council publishes a document every three years which outlines significant changes between editions of the code. Adopting the IFC will ensure that future code updates will be streamlined and simplified.
“What I also like about the International Council is they publish a document every year for significant changes and it has pictures and it’s very easy to navigate the changes,” Franklin said.
PROS IN SUPORT
Another benefit is that the IFC, as part of the International Code Council building code already being used by Yuma, mirrors the language in the city’s building code, plumbing code, mechanical code, etc.
The International Code Council already has agreements in place with the software that the Yuma Fire Department uses for inspections, for complete digital access to its entire code.
Design professionals would be able to navigate the IFC easier and cross reference the IFC with other codes the city has adopted, Franklin noted.
The council-appointed Building Advisory Board has reviewed all of the significant changes and impacts of switching fire codes and unanimously supports the change. It’s something that board members have been contemplating for a long time, Franklin said.
FEE INCREASES
In addition, the fire department has proposed updating the fees for fire activity permits, which have not been updated in more than two years.
Franklin described the increases as “modest” and noted that the Fire Department used an inflation calculator to determine appropriate cost changes.
The department also considered the actual recovery cost to the city for the fire inspections performed because of the fire permits.
LESS RESTRICTIVE
The proposed ordinance also includes less restrictive requirements for fire sprinklers to better match the city code. For example, buildings classified as a storage or factory with less than 2,000 square feet of space, without high piles of storage or hazardous materials, would be exempt from installing fire sprinklers.
This aligns with a current exception for business occupancies less than 2,000 square feet, without cooking equipment or hazardous materials.
Also exempted from installing fire sprinklers would be assembly uses under free standing open canopy structures, without cooking equipment.
“We love fire sprinklers. I want everyone to have fire sprinklers. They save property. They save lives,” Franklin noted. However, she added, the proposed exceptions would help smaller businesses that are at a lower risk for fire that may struggle to afford the expense of a fire sprinkler system.
If the council agrees to switch fire codes, the ordinance would be ordered differently than it is now because the two fire codes have their sections laid out differently.
However, it would bring the fire code into the same formatting as the amendments to the building code, mechanical code, plumbing code, residential code, etc. Future fire code updates will be simple and easier to track changes, according to Franklin.
RETROACTIVE CLAUSE
All codes have an existing clause that can be applied retroactively for life-threatening situations, but the intent is not to require retrofitting of existing buildings in general.
“I just want to make sure that once this is settled, no one has to spend money adapting their fire facilities,” Councilman Mike Shelton said.
The department would enforce the fire code that was in place at the time a building was constructed, Franklin noted.
Although changing codes mid-cycle “feels like a big change,” she said, “we’ve been contemplating it for a long time, and if we do the work now, it would be easy from now on out.”