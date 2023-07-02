With the Fourth of July season underway, the Yuma Fire Department cautions residents about the dangers of both consumer and illegal fireworks usage.
“Playing with fireworks is playing with fire,” YFD stated in a press release.
According to National Fire Protection Association research, every Fourth of July, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks.
Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks: devastating burns, other injuries, fires and even death as well as civil and criminal liability.
Fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021, including 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside and other fires. These fires caused 29 civilian injuries and $59 million in direct property damage.
In 2021, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 11,500 people for fireworks related injuries; over half of those injuries were to the extremities and 35% were to the eye or other parts of the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for almost one-quarter (23%) of the estimated 2021 injuries.
Even fireworks sold as “safe and sane,” like sparklers and other novelties, reach temperatures of over 1,200 degrees. For comparison, water boils at 212 degrees and glass melts at 900 degrees. About half of all fireworks injuries are from burns.
Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in Arizona, except for permitted commercial displays.
YFD encourages residents to enjoy the city’s Independence Day Celebration at 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex and Desert Sun Stadium. The event is free to the public and includes an even-larger fireworks show than in previous years.
PROPER DISPOSAL
With fireworks and outdoor cooking common this time of year, the City of Yuma reminds residents to refrain from placing hot coals and smoldering fireworks in city trash and recycling containers.
Fireworks and coal ash should be free of glowing embers and cool to the touch before placing in a trash receptacle. The best practice is to wait at least 24 hours before dumping ash. Should residents need to dispose of materials earlier, they are asked to soak fireworks and coal debris until it can be held in one’s hand.
Damage can occur and has occurred to trash receptacles and city vehicles due to hot coals and fireworks. City solid waste vehicles are specialized pieces of equipment that are expensive and not easy to replace, due to long wait times for delivery.
“Right after the last Fourth of July weekend, Solid Waste almost lost a trash truck that is worth more than $440,000 to a fire,” Public Works Manager Greg Britt said. “The fire was attributed to either hot coals and/or hot fireworks.”
Even if a fire is discovered quickly, burning trash adds to workloads and expense. The driver has to dump the debris quickly, and the Yuma Fire Department often has to respond to and extinguish the fire. Public Works must then scoop and return the debris to the truck, which will cause delays in trash and recycling pickups.
The potential for damage is not limited to city equipment. Burning trash is often deposited into containers that are stored alongside residences, leading to the potential for house fires. According to YFD, hot coal ash or expended fireworks can take some time before they go to flame and people might be asleep as a fire spreads outside their home.
The city urges residents to take care with burning material and to help share the word to family and friends.
