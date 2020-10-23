Coinciding with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, members of Yuma High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter – a career and technical student organization – have curated a culture of giving back to the community and supporting local cancer care for the month of October.
“We know that breast cancer is a most common cancer in the United States and I know, as a school, every October we see our football games supporting (breast cancer awareness),” said Patricia Quezada, career and technical education (CTE) business teacher at Yuma High. “We also wanted to support as an FBLA.”
This month, Yuma High’s Cell Block student store – run by Quezada’s students as part of a business management class – has been stocked with special edition shirts bearing a pink Criminal logo. The proceeds from these pink purchases will go to support the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Fund.
“It’s a way to help our community,” said Quezada. “With the way 2020 has been going, we really wanted to extend that helping hand to community members hit hard during this time.”
The shirts are still available for purchase and range in size from adult small to adult 3XL.
In addition to the special edition T-shirts, the Cell Block is also stocked with other Yuma High apparel and other items, such as sweatshirts, hats and stickers.
According to Quezada, everything in the Cell Block is designed by students, who are also responsible for determining the price of merchandise and managing the store’s social media accounts.
“They’ll learn how to manage a business, how to go over the marketing, all the accounting,” said Quezada.
The Cell Block is open to students 7:15-7:39 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m. on Mondays, and 7:15-7:39 a.m. and noon-1:15 p.m. on Fridays.
While the store is closed to the public for on-campus visits, purchases can be made by contacting Quezada via phone at 928-502-5000 or email at pquezada@yumaunion.org. According to the district, Quezada can meet non-student customers outside of the school to deliver their orders and accept their payments.