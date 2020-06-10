Prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Tuesday against a 34-year-old Yuma High School teacher who was allegedly using social media to lure a 16-year-old student for sex.
Appearing in Yuma Justice Court by video feed from the Yuma County jail, David Robert Hannah was informed by Justice of the Peace pro-tem Darci Weede that he had been charged with 10 felony offenses.
Those offenses, she said, included three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and two counts of attempted furnishing harmful items to a minor.
The remaining three charges, the judge continued, were one count each of sexual abuse, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
When the matter of bond was addressed, Judge Weede informed attorney Willian Knopf of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office that the county attorney’s office was requesting the bail amount be increased from the $150,000 cash-only amount it had previously been set at to $250,000 cash-only.
Knopf, who was representing Hannah only for the purpose of the hearing, asked that the bond be converted to a surety bond and that it be reduced to an amount his client could afford to pay.
The alleged victim’s father was also given an opportunity to address the court and he requested that the bond not be lowered, accusing Hannah of being a pedophile who was grooming his daughter.
The bond remained as originally set.
In addition to assigning a court-appointed attorney to represent Hannah, Judge Weede also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on June 25.
She also informed Hannah that his case would likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that happens his next hearing will be held in Yuma County Superior Court instead.
Detectives from the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit took Hannah into custody in the 1300 block of South Avenue B on Friday.
Yuma police began an investigation into the allegations against Hannah on May 27 and were able to develop enough probable cause to arrest him.
Yuma Union High School District spokesperson Eric Patten said no sexual contact happened between Hannah and the 16-year-old female victim.
According to Patten, Hannah has been employed with the YUHSD since 2009. He taught at Gila Ridge High School until 2017.
In 2017 he transferred to Yuma High School and has been there since.
