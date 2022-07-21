A study to select the route of a proposed freight rail corridor connecting the border and north Yuma could be completed in the fall, with the design of alignment and search for financing to follow.
The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization is preparing the study for the corridor, several alternative routes of which were the subject of recent public hearings in Yuma and San Luis, Arizona.
YMPO will continue to accept comments from area residents on the optional routes in an online survey through Sunday on the corridor that would connect San Luis with Union Pacific Railroad.
“We are trying to put lines on the map,” said Charles Gutierrez, senior planning manager for YMPO. “We need to find the preferred route. Once we have comments from the public, the consultants will come back and evaluate it.”
Once consultants decide on a preferred route, they will help YMPO in formulating an economic analysis, which, among other things, will look at potential sources of funding for the railroad.
The study could be completed in or around October, followed by design of the route and review of potential investors in the project.
The prospect of Yuma County becoming a hub for railroad freight traveling between Mexico and the United States dates back more than a decade amid plans to build a megaport in Punta Colonet, Baja California, to handle goods shipped from other countries.
In 2013, YMPO headed a feasibility study for the freight railroad corridor, but the project ultimately was suspended owing to the cancelation of Punta Colonet project and to objections by Yuma-area farmers and others to the proposed railroad routes.
Still, says Gutierrez, those who opposed the project are more receptive now to a corridor.
“The growers have shown opposition. They don’t want railroad tracks on their lands, and there is still some opposition from the military sector, but both of them are beginning to listen to what we have to say,” he said.
“Even when there is opposition, they want to talk with us and hear the options. I don’t know exactly why (the megaport) was stopped, but when we saw that the investors were withdrawing from the Punta Colonet project, in a certain way (the railway) was suspended here. Now that there’s more interest, it was reevaluated and we are taking completely different steps.”
He said there is now more interest on the part of Sonora state officials and federal officials in Mexico in establishing a rail corridor on the Mexican side that could link up with one on the U.S. side.
The railroad corridor on Yuma County’s side of the border would include an intermodal center, where merchandise could be loaded and unloaded. That, in turn, would create jobs for area residents.
Whether the Yuma County has a rail link from the border is one of the questions asked by industries looking at locating in the area, said Jenny Torres, the economic development director for the city of San Luis. The lack of one up to now has prompted the industries to look elsewhere, she said.
Those seeking to submit comments on the freight railroad corridor can do so at ympo.org/2022/07/06/ympo-rail-heavy-freight-alignment-study-open-house/.