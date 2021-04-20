The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will hear three presentations, including updates from the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization Update and Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., as well as a financial report from City Administrator Phil Rodriguez.
The council will also consider several items on the consent agenda, including the following:
– A purchase of mowers and parks equipment at an estimated cost of $101,559, with $92,805 from Deere & Company, through RDO Agriculture Equipment, of Yuma, and $8,754 from Simpson Norton Corp. of Goodyear.
– Authorization of the city administrator to negotiate a ticket sales contract with ETIX Inc.
– Approval of the final plat of Terra Bella Unit No. 2 Subdivision. The property is located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5½E and the 36th Street alignment.
– Approval of the updated Strategic Plan.
One ordinance is up for adoption, an easement for existing buildings at 3045 S. Avenue 3E that partially encroach into city-owned right-of-way at 30th Street.
The council is also expected to introduce an ordinance authorizing Building Safety as a city department and make other minor changes to the names of city departments to reflect current operations.
View the full agenda and staff reports at www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.