The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently updating its Regional Coordination Plan and seeks input from community members.
In particular, the organization would like to know their thoughts on local transportation services in Yuma County.
Community members may share their thoughts either through an online survey or by attending online or in-person workshops this week.
The in-person workshops will be held at 1-2:30 p.m. at the San Luis Library located at 1075 6th Ave. and 4-5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library located at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
The brief survey asks community members about their need for specialized transportation, such as wheelchair accessibility, and rides to destinations within or outside of Yuma County for work and/or medical appointments, school and/or other reasons.
“Please feel free to share the survey links with your fellow employees, friends and family. We hope to gather as much input as possible during this time,” JR Aguilar, YMPO mobility manager, said in a public notice.
The YMPO Regional Coordination Plan provides a summary of existing transportation services within Yuma County, identifies gaps in services and provides recommended strategies to improve transportation within the region.
Through the survey, YMPO aims to better understand existing transportation and transit conditions in the region, and the survey results and input received at the workshops will influence future recommended strategies that aid the community’s access to transportation and transit.
YMPO is the transportation policy-making and planning entity that leads coordination of regional transportation in the area. It includes Yuma County; Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, Arizona; Winterhaven, California; Cocopah and Quechan Indian tribes; and Arizona Department of Transportation.
Together through YMPO, these jurisdictions “plan, coordinate and integrate activities necessary to maintain a comprehensive, cooperative and continuing multi-agency transportation planning program.”
For more information or share concerns, contact Aguilar at jraguilar@ympo.org or 928-783-8911.