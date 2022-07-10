YMPO seeks input on proposed freight rail corridor

The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public’s feedback through July 24 on high-level, conceptual alternative options to construct a north-south freight rail corridor from San Luis to the Union Pacific Railroad.
The YMPO Rail/Heavy Freight Alignment Study is building on findings from the 2013 Yuma County Rail Corridor Study and considering new development activity in Yuma that has placed new constraints on previously identified connections from Yuma County to Sonora, Mexico.
The ongoing study is evaluating existing and anticipated future conditions for population, development, land use and the transportation system to identify a single preferred alignment between the UPRR and the U.S./Mexico border on the east side of San Luis.
High-level, conceptual alternatives have been developed, which will ultimately be narrowed down to a single, preferred alignment based on technical analyses and community input. Conceptual alternatives were grouped into four geographic areas: South, South-Central, North-Central and North. Grouping the alternatives provides an opportunity to identify a single corridor from multiple conceptual alignments.
There are two options for providing input on the conceptual alternatives:
COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSES
Two in-person open house meetings are being held in San Luis and Yuma:
– San Luis on Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., in the San Luis City Hall Multi-Purpose Room, 1090 E. Union St.
– Yuma on Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., in the Yuma County Public Works Facility, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
VIRTUAL PUBLIC SURVEY
Materials from the public open houses are also available on the YMPO website at YMPO Rail/Heavy Freight Alignment Study Open House « YMPO, along with a virtual public survey asking for feedback. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. All comments must be received by Sunday, July 24.