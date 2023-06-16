For Yuma’s high school graduates, summer heralds a transition into new opportunities. In the case of Cibola grad Kaylee Woods, that transition will take her to Barrett the Honors College at Arizona State University thanks to a scholarship from the Flinn Foundation.

According to the Yuma Union High School District, Woods has earned a prestigious title as a Flinn Scholar. Only 20 students from Arizona were selected out of nearly 1,050 applicants and Woods turned out to be a standout Yuma candidate.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

