For Yuma’s high school graduates, summer heralds a transition into new opportunities. In the case of Cibola grad Kaylee Woods, that transition will take her to Barrett the Honors College at Arizona State University thanks to a scholarship from the Flinn Foundation.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, Woods has earned a prestigious title as a Flinn Scholar. Only 20 students from Arizona were selected out of nearly 1,050 applicants and Woods turned out to be a standout Yuma candidate.
“I am very fortunate to have been chosen by the Flinn Foundation for this amazing scholarship,”she said. “I will make the most of all the wonderful opportunities that Flinn provides and hope to make Yuma proud.”
With the scholarship, Woods is planning to double-major in Nonprofit Leadership and Management as well as Psychology. As a Barrett student, she’ll be undertaking more rigorous coursework to earn honors credits and an undergraduate thesis. After university, her goal is to help Yuma through policy or direct community work.
Per YUHSD, the merit-based scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, room and board and at least two study-abroad experiences. The overall financial package is valued at more than $130,000.
In order to qualify for it, Woods had to maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher, rank in the top 5% of her graduating class and demonstrate leadership in a variety of extracurricular activities.
“Kaylee is a dynamic leader who possesses a genuine desire to positively impact the lives of others,” CHS Counselor Andrea Hauck said. “She’s had a great impact on the Cibola campus and I know she will continue to share her vision, empathy and spirit of service with the ASU community and beyond.”
Woods is the first Cibola student to be awarded the Flinn Scholarship since Edgar Melendrez in 2018. She was one of several student speakers at Cibola’s 2023 graduation. In doing so, she relayed a few life lessons.
“High school taught me many things but the most important being that life is all about balance,” she said. “In the first two years of high school, I was terrified of failure. I was afraid of doing things I know would be good for me because I was afraid of letting myself and others down if I failed.
“I learned that pushing ourselves to new experiences allows us to develop as a person. I realized that by being afraid of failure, I was failing myself. This lesson was not something I realized one day but rather, looking back, was something that came to me slowly just like growing up.”
Woods’ parting advice to her peers is to enjoy the present, say yes to opportunities and challenges – but don’t take it all too seriously:
“Do not let fear hold you back from becoming the best version of yourself,” she said. “My last two years of high school is when I took this new mindset a little too seriously. Instead of enjoying what I had in the present, I became obsessed with the future and new opportunities. The problem with that is that I never really got to enjoy the experiences I was living in because I was so focused on what happens next.
“Do not be like me. Do not only look for the next opportunity at the cost of enjoying the experience you’re having now. Like Billy Joel once said, ‘Slow down, you’re doin’ fine. You can’t be everything you wanna be before your time.’”
