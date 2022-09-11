‘Who doesn’t like to get invited to a wedding and you not be responsible for bringing a gift?”
That’s the question Yuma Sun Events Manager Stephanie Daniels has been asking everyone. Why? Because this year, the Wedding, Quinceañera and Celebrations Expo is going to celebrate a live wedding!
The Yuma Sun took over hosting the expo last year but since it was Daniels’ first time managing the event, she needed time to research how other expos have pulled off hosting a real wedding. It wasn’t easy, but she’s determined for this year’s expo unforgettable.
“It takes a lot, I’m not gonna lie,” Daniels said. “It takes a lot of hard work, takes a lot of hours and you have to have heart and passion to do this, truly. And that makes you have to have the mindset that if something happens and it gives me a setback, well I’ll just keep moving forward. That’s what I’m trying to do and I’m trying to give Yuma the best experience they can from the Wedding, Quinceañera and Celebration Expo. All of our vendors, our guests, our couple that is getting married–I want this to be an outstanding event that everybody remembers.”
People looking to plan a celebration need look no further than this expo for inspiration, ideas and the chance to meet local experts. Exhibitors at the event include businesses that offer floristry, catering, photography, wedding planning, DJs, reception sites, party rentals, limousines, honeymoons, invitations, hair, makeup, wedding cakes and more.
And for those who have no need for these services, the expo still features events for the romantic at heart: there’ll be two runway fashion shows, entertainment, a cake pull, a scavenger hunt and as promised, a live wedding.
“We’re going to have food vendors with food trucks outside,” Daniels added. “We are going to have a dance expedition and doing dance demonstrations and teaching people how to do certain moves and everything. It’s all kinds of vendors we have there. We have financial advisors. We’ve got wedding planners. We’ve got photography booths. We’ve got DJs. We’ve got everything! There’s everything there … Everybody had a wonderful time last year, and this year, we plan to do the exact same thing.”
This year’s expo is taking place at the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $5 at the door but can be purchased at a discount online. With code “241,” attendees can receive half-price admission when they purchase two or more tickets from https://www.yumasun.com/expo.
Among the anticipated highlights, Julieanna’s Steak & Seafood will be providing food samples as the event’s presenting sponsor. El Charro Cafe will also be part of the fun as a platinum sponsor.
Holiday Inn Express will be handing scavenger hunt cards for “the Hunt for Prince Charming.” Attendees will be able to receive a code word from different vendors to create a sentence and drop off in the drawing to win prizes.
My Sweet Side 2 will be presenting the cake pull, a southern tradition. Little ribbons come out of the cake with a charm on the inside end. The charms might include little rings, baby carriages and other surprises to tell attendees their fortune.
Daniels recommends coming in at 9 a.m. when the expo starts. The first event will be a “nearly-wed” game and a dance expedition, followed by the quinceañera dress fashion show. After that will be the live wedding where the couple will say their vows, share their first dance and toss both a bouquet and a garter belt. Then, attendees can watch the wedding dress fashion show.
“There are lots of vendors that are going to be having all kinds of raffle prizes,” Daniels said. “They’re going to be selling products so there’s all kinds of things that you can purchase. There are going to be all kinds of photo booths and people can go and take their photos and get their little pictures handed to them at the time, so they’re going to be able to reminisce and remember what they did at the wedding expo. It’s just a good, fun day.”
At the end of the day, Daniels hopes visitors will not only have a good time but make connections to help them throw events of their own.
“I want Yuma to be able to get out and have a wonderful time and meet all the people that have lots of products and services that can help them with any events,” she concluded. “Whether it’s an anniversary party, an engagement, a baby shower, a gender reveal party, a 50th birthday party or an I’m retiring party or even a ‘I just got divorced’ party! There’s somebody there that can help you with all that. It’s bringing the community together and helping support our local businesses.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.