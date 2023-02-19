It’s a rare opportunity to climb inside aircraft and hear briefings from personnel at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, but it’s a special experience YPG’s leadership is happy to offer in the interest of inspiring Yuma’s youth. On Thursday, Feb. 16, a group of young adults participating in an Arizona@Work Youth Services program visited YPG to learn more about the job opportunities awaiting them at the proving ground.

In an interview with the Sun, Col. Patrick McFall shared that the opportunities at YPG are varied. Jobs aren’t limited to those in service since the ground employs plenty of civilians. Civilians needn’t necessarily have four-year degrees or graduate degrees either. There are opportunities for those with technical degrees or no degrees too.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

