It’s a rare opportunity to climb inside aircraft and hear briefings from personnel at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, but it’s a special experience YPG’s leadership is happy to offer in the interest of inspiring Yuma’s youth. On Thursday, Feb. 16, a group of young adults participating in an Arizona@Work Youth Services program visited YPG to learn more about the job opportunities awaiting them at the proving ground.
In an interview with the Sun, Col. Patrick McFall shared that the opportunities at YPG are varied. Jobs aren’t limited to those in service since the ground employs plenty of civilians. Civilians needn’t necessarily have four-year degrees or graduate degrees either. There are opportunities for those with technical degrees or no degrees too.
“Well, the obvious one would be engineers, test officers,” he said, referring to the jobs available at YPG. “But some things people don’t realize are that we have maintainers, maintenance people who work on equipment, or like this Black Hawk behind us, someone works on aircraft or people who do instrumentation, video or radars. We have people who are grading roads or electricians, power line workers. We have everything that happens in the city up here to include…”
The colonel expressed that the civilian work at YPG is critical because “what they do today will bring the service member home tomorrow.” In his own experience, he noted that he survived Iraq and Afghanistan in 1990 and 2000 thanks to the work of his teammates and civilians.
“These people coming up right now are the future,” he said. “We need them to protect our national security to take over this critical mission. That’s why this visit is so important. That’s why it’s important to televise this and say, ‘Look, you are important to us. Thank you for what you’re doing.’
“... Today what I’m really most excited about is showing Yuma Proving Ground and our number one capability which is our people. Our people is number one. Without them, we don’t have YPG Yuma Proving Ground. I call them the YPG family because people are number one.”
After McFall spoke, the youth soon heard from Flight Services Division Chief Patrick Franklin, Avionics Lead Stuart “Smitty” Smith and pilot and engineer Scott Myers as they observed YPG aircraft that’s used for developmental testing. Smitty demonstrated the use of a special camera that could provide precise imaging on faraway targets like the Gila Mountains while Myers encouraged the visitors to come sit in the front of one of the aircraft.
“The most surprising thing would definitely be seeing these planes up close!” said Jose Garcia, one of the youth. “I’ve never seen anything like it. The most I’ve probably done is picked up a gun but this is definitely more intimidating! There’s a lot of buttons in there and the pilot says they’re all used.”
While Garcia was awestruck by the fact the plane’s actually been used, he was also pleasantly surprised at everything he learned. He shared that he originally took one year of business at college and then ran out of funds. He’s had interest in other tracks but Thursday’s visit might have him consider firefighting at YPG.
“I feel like maybe I should open my eyes more towards newer careers,” he said. “Just, you know, keep my horizons open. (Firefighting) was one of my original (dreams) along with psychology but I’m just kind of trying to figure myself out since I’m young.”
Amy Barba, another beneficiary of the trip, explained that she’s already graduated high schools but she’s not sure what she’s interested in doing so she’s exploring all of the possibilities right now. The workshop that enabled this trip in particular, Job Club, is one of several that help prepare youth for work.
“I was curious to come because I wanted to see what I really want to do,” she said. “... I didn’t realize this but there’s a lot of job opportunities here. And like they said, they want to keep the talent here because a lot of people from other places, they come here and they see that they’re here for like a little while for Yuma in the summer and they leave.”
Barba thought people needed to be in the military to work at YPG so the experience has really opened her mind. The most exciting part of the experience was seeing the aircraft up close but one surprising thing she learned is that there’s room for even radiologists at YPG because they need to do x-rays!
“Well, our conversation from the first meeting that we had over here, they were really excited,” said Norma Avila, program development specialist for ARIZONA@WORK Youth Services. “This is really an edu–I wouldn’t say eye-opener, but a lot of times (the youth) feel like ‘Well, maybe I don’t qualify for this,’ but the staff here made them feel so comfortable. They gave them good advice of what they need to do to get a position here. So it was very nice to see them very excited about this opportunity.’”
Avila explained that the students who came for the experience were previously interviewed to see if they were interested in exploring something in an area related to YPG’s work offerings.
“A lot of our students that we have, they haven’t made a decision whether or not what career they want so we just expose them to different careers so they can make an educated decision,” she said.
ARIZONA@WORK is a federally funded program that offers a variety of services. The Job Club workshop is one of several available in Yuma County. Avila noted that the next one will have youth visiting Yuma City Hall.