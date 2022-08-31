SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Between working for their high school equivalency certificates and learning job skills, participants in a remedial education found time to help an orphanage in this city.

The members of the current YouthBuild class in San Luis, Ariz., recently gathered and delivered canned goods and other food items to the Bethelchildren’s shelter in the neighboring Mexican border city.

