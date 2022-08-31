SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Between working for their high school equivalency certificates and learning job skills, participants in a remedial education found time to help an orphanage in this city.
The members of the current YouthBuild class in San Luis, Ariz., recently gathered and delivered canned goods and other food items to the Bethelchildren’s shelter in the neighboring Mexican border city.
YouthBuild is a nationwide program that helps high school dropouts earn their General Educational Development, or GED, certificates while learning construction skills. In San Luis, Ariz., the YouthBuild program is administered by the PPEP, a Tucson-based non-profit organization.
As part of requirements to complete the program, participants must also complete a community service projects. The participants in the current YouthBuild class in San Luis chose to raise funds to buy food for the orphanage.
Class members recently crossed the border to San Luis Rio Colorado to deliver the food to the Bethel orphanage, where 14 children living there were waiting to greet them.
“I had never had the experience of donating food,” said Jacqueline Castro, one of the YouthBuild students. “It’s very beautiful to see how they are cared for and that they are given attention, and to be able to bring them a little of what they need.”
Past YouthBuild classes have collected canned goods for the Yuma Community Food Bank, as well as have cleaned up trash in San Luis, Ariz., and spruced up that city’s public parks.
Past classes also have brought donations of food, toys and school supplies to the orphanage, but have not done so since 2019, owing to restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marlene Navarro, the teacher for the YouthBuild class, said collecting and donating the food not only served as a lesson in leadership for the students, but opened their eyes about the needs of others and about the cost of living.
Bertha Bobadilla, director of the Bethel children’s shelter, said the donations couldn’t have come at a better time, given that overall donations to the orphanage have declined.
“This is the time when we are struggling the most,” Bobadilla said. “We have lost sponsors because of the pandemic. We have only two permanent donors, one in the state of Pennsylvania and the other in Phoenix.”
Donations also typically fall off in the summer months, she said, but the economy and inflation have also contributed to the decline.