Two registered sex offenders have new addresses, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Miguel Aguilar, 24, is now residing at 8766 E. 37th Lane. He is described at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Aug. 30, 2016, Aguilar plead guilty to two counts molestation of a child (attempted).
Russell Stephen Leed, 33, is now residing at 5757 E. 27th Place. He is described as 6 feet, 9 inches tall, 355 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On June 11, 2008, he plead guilty to one county of possession of child pornography (F3).
Both Leed and Aguilar are level 2 sex offenders, with a medium risk to re-offend, YPD reports.