The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are both conducting impaired driving details over the Cinco De Mayo celebration.
The YPD detail, which ends on Wednesday, May 5, began on Saturday and there have been extra officers on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These extra officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the street, Yuma police will also enforce traffic laws and raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to save more lives on our roadways.
The SLPD DUI Enforcement Detail will start on May 5 and continue through May 6.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
Money to pay for the extra officers was provided by grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Yuma police say impaired driving is one of America’s most often-committed and deadliest crimes and recommend these easy steps for a safe Cinco De Mayo holiday:
• Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
• Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
• If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member.
• If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
• And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
San Luis police would also like to encourage all residents and visitors to the city to be safe and conscious drivers this Cinco De Mayo, and if you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, please use a designated sober driver.
