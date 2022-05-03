The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are both conducting their annual impaired driving details over the Cinco De Mayo celebration.
The YPD detail begins on Wednesday, May 4th, and will continue through Friday, May 6th, with extra officers on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Yuma police will also enforce traffic laws and promote public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
The SLPD DUI Enforcement Detail also starts on Wednesday, May 4th and lasts until Friday, May 6th.
San Luis police officers will conduct a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
Officers will be focusing on occupant restraints, impaired driving, speeding and pedestrian safety.
These extra officers from both departments are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers. The money to pay for them was provided by grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
According to Yuma police, impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes. YPD recommends these steps for a safe Cinco De Mayo holiday:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
- § If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements
San Luis police reminded motorists and passengers that it only takes a second or two to fasten a seatbelt and doing so could save your life. Also, violations of traffic laws are punishable by fines and possible jail time.
