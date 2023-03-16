The Yuma and San Luis police departments are both conducting impaired driving details as part of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, which means there will be more officers in both cities looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These extra officers are in addition to those regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the streets, Yuma police will also be actively enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of driving impaired, and most importantly, to save more lives on the area’s roadways.
While both begin on Thursday, March 16, the San Luis police detail ends on Saturday, March 18, with YPD’s continuing until Sunday, March 19.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
In doing so, San Luis police officers will be focusing on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
As a reminder violations of traffic law restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes and the YPD and SLPD recommend the following easy steps for a safe St. Patrick Day holiday weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Both San Luis and Yuma police also encourage people to report suspected DUI, reckless, and unsafe driving.
Funding for the impaired driving details was provided through grants awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.