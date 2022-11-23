The Yuma and San Luis Police Departments are both conducting impaired driving details as part of the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.
As such there will be extra officers in both cities looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the streets, Yuma police will also be actively enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of driving impaired, and most importantly, to save more lives on the area’s roadways.
The YPD detail begins on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 26, while the San Luis police detail begins on Thursday, Nov. 24, and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 27.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
Police will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
Violations of traffic law restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time.
According to Yuma police, impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes. YPD recommends these steps for a safe Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
San Luis police officers would like to remind drivers and passengers that it only takes a second or two to fasten a seatbelt and doing so could save your life.