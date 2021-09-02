The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are both conducting impaired driving details as part of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
As such, there will be extra officers in both cities on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the streets, Yuma police will also be actively enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of driving impaired, and most importantly, to save more lives on the area’s roadways.
Both details begin on Friday, Sept. 3 and continue through Monday, Sept. 6.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly-visible enforcement.
As such San Luis police officers will be focusing on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
Money to pay for these extra officers was provided by grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
As a reminder violations of traffic law restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes and the YPD and SLPD recommend the following easy steps for a safe Labor Day holiday weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely
San Luis police would also like to encourage all motorists and passengers that it only takes seconds to fasten a seatbelt and doing so could save your life.
Both San Luis and Yuma police also encourage people to be safe and conscious drivers this Labor Day weekend, and if you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, please use a designated sober driver.
Please report suspected DUI, reckless, and unsafe driving to the San Luis Police and Yuma Police Departments.
