The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are both conducting impaired driving details as part of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
As such, there will be extra officers in both cities on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These extra officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the street, Yuma police will also enforce traffic laws and raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to save more lives on our roadways.
Both details begin on Friday, July 2nd, and continue through Saturday, Sunday, July 4th 2021.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
Officers will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety. Increased patrol efforts will be focused throughout San Luis.
Money to pay for the extra officers was provided by grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
As a reminder violations of traffic law restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time. Please report suspected DUI, reckless, and unsafe driving to the San Luis Police and Yuma Police Departments.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes and the YPD and SLPD recommend the following easy steps for a safe 4th of July Weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely
