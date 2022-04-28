The Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will provide drop-off locations this weekend as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take-Back Day.
The event, which provides the public with an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, accidental poisonings and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired and unused prescription drugs, is being held on Saturday, April 30.
“It is completely anonymous, no questions asked,” said YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak.
Medications for disposal can be dropped off at the YCSO Foothills substation, 13190 E. South Frontage Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or the Yuma Police station, 1500 S. 1st. Ave.
The service is free to the public at both locations, with solid forms of prescription drugs such as tablets, pills, capsules, patches being collected.
“It is recommended that you peel off any labels that contain personal information, but you don’t have to,” Pavlak said.
The YCSO will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharp or illegal drugs will not be accepted.
During last October’s event, approximately 74.8 pounds of unwanted medication was dropped off at the YCSO substation and safely disposed of.
According to the DEA, the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.
Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of accidental poisonings and overdoses to these drugs.
Studies have also shown that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends and are taken from home medicine cabinets.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.
