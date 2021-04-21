The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department are both participating in this year’s 20th annual National Prescription Take-Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The event, which gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, is being held this year on Saturday, April 24.
Medications for disposal can be dropped off at the YCSO Foothills Substation, located at 13190 E. South Frontage Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or the lobby of the Yuma Police station, located at 1500 South 1st Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The service is free to the public at both locations.
The public can drop off tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. The YCSO will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs, however, will not be accepted.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.
Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines–flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.
According to the DEA, last year’s Take back Day, which was held in October 2020, brought in 985,392 (492.7 tons) of medication. Over 4,150 law enforcement agencies participated, with 4,587 collection sites around the country.
This is the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.
The DEA also reports that the U.S. has seen an increase in the overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020.
“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”
The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.