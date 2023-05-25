Four teens were arrested and booked for multiple felony offenses Tuesday after a graffiti incident escalated to gunfire.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the alleyway in the 1700 block of South 46th Drive at 6:44 p.m.
An investigation revealed shots were fired from a handgun at a victim who had confronted a group of four teens allegedly observed tagging graffiti on a wall.
The four suspects fled the scene on foot and were later located in a residence in the 4500 block of West 16th Lane.
The teens, ranging from 15 to 16 years of age, and an 18-year-old female identified as Melissa Armenta, were arrested and booked for multiple felony offenses, YPD reported.
There were no reported injuries in this case.
This is still an active investigation, and YPD asks anyone with information to contact (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.