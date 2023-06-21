A suspect in an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery was arrested Monday night in Yuma.
At 8:07 p.m, the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery of a vehicle that just occurred in the 2100 block of South Arizona Avenue.
The victim, a 30-year-old male, reported a male subject allegedly demanded his vehicle keys while displaying a rifle. YPD said. The victim handed over the keys and the suspect fled in the victim’s gray Honda Pilot.
Then, at 8:55 p.m., officers responded to Kneaders, 1651 S. Castle Dome Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery.
According to YPD, a 20-year-old female was working at the drive-thru when the suspect drove up to the window in a gray Honda Pilot and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly reached for a rifle in the passenger seat. The victim fled from the drive-thru window into the store area and the suspect drove away.
Later that night, at 10:23 p.m., officers located the gray Honda Pilot and a male subject matching the suspect’s description in the 100 block of South Avenue B. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Utley, was taken into custody and booked on numerous felony charges for both cases, YPD said. Utley is also a prohibited possessor.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.