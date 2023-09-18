Yuma police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and injured another.
Alexander Delcid, 28, was taken into custody at 4:37 a.m. Saturday and booked for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
At 8:38 p.m. Sept. 12, the Yuma Police Department responded to Yuma Regional Medical Center in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Yowell Court, where two victims, a man and a woman, were wounded while inside a parked vehicle.
The woman, Alexis Rodriguez, 35, was pronounced deceased at YRMC. The 34-year-old man was hospitalized for treatment and was released shortly thereafter.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.