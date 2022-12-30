Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Yuma Police Department is asking residents not to celebrate by shooting guns into the air.
According to YPD, officers annually respond to numerous reports of “shots fired” in observance of the holiday.
As such, the YPD is reminding the community that doing so is a felony and encourages anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call police immediately.
“This is an illegal and unsafe practice that could lead to tragic consequences,” Sgt. Lori Franklin said. “Officers will respond, investigate and arrest anyone that is involved in this type of activity.”
Shooting a gun into the air is a violation of Shannon’s Law, which is named after a 14-year-old Phoenix girl killed by a stray bullet in June 1999.
The law refers to specific charges in Arizona statutes enacted in 2000 which makes it a felony offense to discharge firearms randomly in the air.
“We want our community to enjoy New Year’s Eve with family and friends; we just ask to please do it safely,” Franklin said.
Per Arizona Revised Statute 13-2904.6 Disorderly conduct: A person commits disorderly conduct if, with intent to disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family or person, or with knowledge of doing so, such person: Recklessly handles displays or discharges a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. This violation is a class 6 felony.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
