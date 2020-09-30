The Yuma Fire Department and the City of Yuma are again participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which is a national tribute to honor firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
During the annual tribute, which is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), landmarks, fire departments and homes around the country are lit in red as a show of remembrance.
This year’s observance, which was coordinated by Capt. Paul Evancho, began Sunday and continues until Friday.
Throughout this week all YFD stations, (Station 1, at 353 S 3rd Ave, Station 2, at 3284 S Avenue A, Station 3, at 508 E 25th St., Station 4, at 2850 W. 16th St. and Station 5, at 6490 E 26th St.) will be lit from dusk to dawn.
Station 4 was not able to participate last year because it was being remodeled at the time.
Yuma’s City Hall is also being lit for this year’s tribute. The 911 Memorial, which stands in front of Fire Station 1 is also lit
This is the 39th annual national observation of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and it will include services being held on Oct. 4 at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
